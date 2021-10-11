Cary Fukunaga Says TV Adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s Unmade ‘Napoleon’ “Is Happening” With Scripts Already Written
After the massive success of “True Detective” and the acclaim of “Beasts of No Nation,” it appeared that Cary Fukunaga was all set to take on his biggest challenge yet, a project that would adapt Stanley Kubrick’s unproduced “Napoleon” feature into a TV series produced by Steven Spielberg. However, over the years, we haven’t heard too much about it. Now, a half-decade later, it appears Fukunaga is still working on it and is sure that the “Napoleon” project will happen.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0