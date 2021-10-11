CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary Fukunaga Says TV Adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s Unmade ‘Napoleon’ “Is Happening” With Scripts Already Written

By Charles Barfield
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the massive success of “True Detective” and the acclaim of “Beasts of No Nation,” it appeared that Cary Fukunaga was all set to take on his biggest challenge yet, a project that would adapt Stanley Kubrick’s unproduced “Napoleon” feature into a TV series produced by Steven Spielberg. However, over the years, we haven’t heard too much about it. Now, a half-decade later, it appears Fukunaga is still working on it and is sure that the “Napoleon” project will happen.

