Cary Fukunaga Says TV Adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s Unmade ‘Napoleon’ “Is Happening” With Scripts Already Written

An action franchise that revolves around the flashiest superspy ever to arrive in fiction would seem to be the natural place for visionary filmmakers to add their own unique flourishes. Though Cary Joji Fukunaga wasn't the first choice to helm "No Time to Die," the first American to ever direct a "Bond" movie has an established history of putting his distinctive mark on his projects — namely, his signature single-take action sequences. Upon hearing that Fukunaga would be stepping in to direct, many fans immediately began to wonder whether he would manage to work in his usual flair into the typically micromanaged Bond franchise. Thankfully, it appears that Fukunaga found a perfectly natural and story-specific fit to show off a little flair. A vintage James Bond attitude if there ever was one!

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO