We’re Stuck With the Police

If you’ve read any of my articles on policing, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to learn that I am a progressive. I take the radical approach that we should actually try to improve society in ways that benefit everyone, based on evidence-based practices. This is a very natural position for me to hold — I was raised progressive, I’ve always been progressive, there was never a time that I was taught something else and then later rebelled against my parents or anything like that. To me, progressivism is normal.