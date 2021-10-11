Pierce Manufacturing Completes Ownership Interest in Boise Mobile Equipment
Pierce’s ownership interest in Boise Mobile Equipment strengthens collaboration in the wildland market and transitions BME to an independent dealer distribution model. APPLETON, Wis. – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today that it has completed the purchase of an ownership interest in Boise Mobile Equipment (BME). This investment will facilitate greater collaboration between Pierce and BME within the wildland fire market. Furthermore, Pierce will support BME as the business moves from a factory-direct model to an independent dealer distribution model, with a focus on the West Coast, which will provide new and existing BME customers with comprehensive service, parts inventory, and support.www.firerescue1.com
