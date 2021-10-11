CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Jewish teacher accused of forcibly removing a student’s hijab at NJ school

By Shira Hanau
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

(JTA) — A Jewish teacher at a New Jersey public school was accused of pulling a hijab off of a 7-year-old girl. The teacher, who was named in social media posts as Tamar Herman, allegedly told the girl, who is Muslim, to take off her hijab in front of her class at the Seth Boyden Elementary school in Maplewood. When the girl refused, the teacher allegedly removed the hijab herself, according to an account provided to local media by a lawyer for the girl’s family.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head in NJ school

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is expressing outrage after they say a teacher pulled the hijab off the head of a 7-year old Muslim girl. The mother of Sumayyah Wyatt's mother, Cassandra Wyatt, told our sister station WABC-TV that her daughter is no longer interested in wearing the Muslim garb after the incident at Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood, a suburb about 15 miles west of New York City.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hijab#Antisemitism#Elementary School#Maplewood#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Jta#Muslim#Conservative
NJ.com

N.J. teacher denies pulling off student’s hijab, report says

A South Orange-Maplewood School District teacher accused of pulling a hijab off the head of a 7-year-old Muslim student in school last week has denied the incident occurred, according to a report. Tamar Herman, a teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, said in a statement from her attorney that the...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Teacher Denies Pulling Off 2nd Grader's Hijab, Says She Thought It Was Hoodie

After growing calls for a New Jersey elementary school teacher to be fired over allegations she pulled off a student's hijab, the teacher has denied the incident occurred. In a statement from her attorney, Seth Boyden Elementary schooler teacher Tamar Herman said her 2nd grade student wasn't wearing a hijab but it was a hoodie.
EDUCATION
foxillinois.com

Student accused of hacking school's internet system

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A 15-year-old McDonough County student is accused of hacking into a school's internet system. The West Prairie Jr/ Senior High School student reportedly hacked into the school's system causing it to repeatedly malfunction. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021. We're told the...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WJTV 12

LGBT-supporting teacher allegedly removed from Raymond High School

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Students and parents are upset after a beloved history teacher was removed from Raymond High School without an explanation from the school. Students at Raymond High said African American Studies teacher Mrs. Lawson made sure everyone felt comfortable and accepted in her classroom. “We had a teacher that was very special […]
RAYMOND, MS
essexnewsdaily.com

SOMSD under fire regarding allegations that teacher forcibly removed hijab from second-grader

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District is investigating a discrimination allegation at Seth Boyden Elementary School, in which a second-grade teacher allegedly forcibly removed a hijab from a student’s head. The incident first gained publicity in a Facebook post written by Ibtihaj Muhammad, a former Olympic fencer and SOMSD graduate. In a statement from the district on Oct. 7, the district said it is investigating the incident.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
seehafernews.com

Madison Students Protest Removal of Teacher

A group of students at Madison West High School is protesting the district’s decision to remove a teacher because she is immuno-compromised and won’t return to in-person learning. Spanish teacher Deana Zorko told her students that last Friday would be her last day. She had been teaching her classes virtually.
PROTESTS
Bangor Daily News

York High School student’s anti-racism art stirs complaints and removal

A York high school student staged a schoolwide walkout after her anti-racism art display sparked complaints, forcing school officials to remove it. York High School senior Claudia Corcoran’s art display was part of a school project that tasked students with creating a topic inspired by a book, Principal Karl Francis said.
YORK, ME
Shine My Crown

New Jersey Family Outraged After Second-grade Teacher Allegedly Rips Hijab Off Child's Head

A New Jersey family is outraged and wants answers after their child's second-grade teacher allegedly pulled her hijab off her head. Sumayyah Wyatt, 7, is a student attending Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood. She is also Muslim. Speaking to WABC, her mother, Cassandra Wyatt, says that the incident has left her daughter no longer wanting to wear the religious veil.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy