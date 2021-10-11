Qiumeio RGB Smart Music Note Lamp $23.99

Allow technology to blend into your home with the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK table lamp speaker. With Wi-Fi compatibility, it can stream music, radio, and podcasts from your favorite services. All the while, set the perfect ambiance in your home with its built-in lamp. Moreover, the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK is compatible with AirPlay 2, enabling you to stream audio from your Apple devices. In fact, keep the party going without interruptions from phone calls or notifications. Best of all, the music will continue playing even when your smartphone or tablet isn’t around. Once it’s time to mellow down, place this table lamp speaker on your bedside table to add a warm glow. Finally, combine multiple speakers to generate a stereo sound for parties. Overall, by integrating a lamp and a smart speaker in one, you can declutter your home without compromises.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO