East Ridge High School Girls’ Cross Country Team Recap (Oct 9)

The East Ridge High School girls’ cross country team competed in the Montverde Eagles Invitational at the campus of Montverde Academy on Saturday morning. This was Montverde’s inaugural invitational and the course was a single loop around the beautiful campus. Comparable to last week’s race at Mount Dora Christian Academy, Montverde’s campus is characterized by hills. Additionally, the course had a grass terrain the entire way. The start and finish were on one of Montverde Academy’s soccer fields, which was ultimately the only part of the course that was level and stable. In spite of the difficult terrain, the East Ridge girls team ultimately placed third overall at the Montverde Eagles Invitational this morning!