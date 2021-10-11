CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Timothée Wonka; Bond Earns His Keep; Squid Game Sequel?

By Margeaux Sippell
MovieMaker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothée Chalamet dons his Willy Wonka attire; Bond’s opening weekend U.S. box office numbers are looking pretty good; Hwang Dong-hyuk addresses fans’ desires for a Squid Game sequel — all in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: Hi! You might recognize a new voice in today’s rundown. Allow me to...

Variety

‘Wonka’: Timothée Chalamet Debuts Costume for Upcoming Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has offered a first look of his upcoming film “Wonka,” taking to social media to share an image of himself in costume (including a familiar top hat) as the beloved chocolatier. The actor posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” referencing a line spoken by Gene Wilder’s portrayal of Wonka in the original 1971 adaptation “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Chalamet also posted the image to his Twitter, while Warner Bros. shared it through Facebook and Instagram. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the Warner Bros....
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ruck Says ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Was a “Pain in My Ass” for Years

Alan Ruck has a love-hate relationship with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — which, for many years, was far more the latter emotion. A guest Thursday on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the Succession star talked about his tumultuous career before nabbing a series of solid projects, including Speed and Spin City. Before he landed the role of Connor Roy on the award-winning HBO hit series, Ruck was best known for playing lovable goof Cameron Frye in the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As much as he loved the role and making the John Hughes film with his real-life pal and star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look of Himself as Willy Wonka

Months after being confirmed to star in the new film, Timothée Chalamet has shared the first look of himself playing “the amazing chocolatier” in Wonka. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” the actor wrote on Instagram, appearing in a full Willy Wonka look featuring a brown top hat and a purple velvet coat. In the second photo, the star is seen reaching for what seems to be Wonka’s signature cane.
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Talks ‘Squid Game’ Sequel

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed his inspiration for the Netflix hit series, Squid Game. The new series has shot into the top ten most-watched series on Netflix in the US and UK. It is the first Korean show to achieve such streaming success and has secured a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

Timothée Chalamet Will Play a Young Willy Wonka In A New Origin Story Movie

One of the most iconic children's literary characters of all time, Willy Wonka, has been brought to life on the big screen a handful of memorable times—there was Gene Wilder's definitive portrayal in 1971's Willy Wonka, and Johnny Depp's divisive 2005 interpretation. Now, Timothée Chalamet is taking over the role in Wonka, a brand new take that's described as a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
#Baseball#Bears#Squid Game#Moviemaker#Instagram#Cnbc#South Korean#Indiewire
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Timothée Chalamet's Wonka looks… exactly like you’d expect

Timothée Chalamet has shared the first official look at Wonka, the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel headed to theaters in 2023. The Dune actor tweeted an image of himself in costume as the eponymous chocolatier, and also posted a further image to Instagram which presumably shows his character opening up a secret compartment hidden within his famous cane.
MOVIES
Collider

Timothée Chalamet Reveals First Look at His 'Wonka' in Prequel Movie

A number of actors have stepped into the role of Willy Wonka over the years, playing the role of Roald Dahl’s eccentric candymaker on both stage and screen. If you’re of a certain generation, perhaps you associate Gene Wilder most strongly with the chocolatier — or if you’re younger, maybe Johnny Depp. But now, a new actor has stepped into the role, and audiences finally have their first look at a younger version of the beloved character.
MOVIES
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka Is, Apparently, Social Media's Golden Ticket

As the great Willy Wonka—well, William Shakespeare first, but later, Wonka—once quipped, “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”. This week, that good deed has been provided than none other than the also-great Timothée Chalamet, who shared with us a first look of himself in costume as Willy Wonka. (If you haven't heard, the Dune and Call Me By Your Name actor is set to star as the candyman in Wonka, an upcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.) In the film, Chalamet will explore how the character, previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in earlier films, came to run the titular chocolate factory and met the rowdy Oompa Loompas. Even more, it'll be a musical, so all of the Timmy stans can enjoy a good ol' song and dance from our dear friend. Sounds like a good deal, right?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Character is Being Compared to a Famous Muppet

Timothée Chalamet seems to be absolutely everywhere nowadays. The 26-year-old has been in a number of big-name films, including Little Women (2019), Ladybird (2017), Call Me By Your Name (2017), and Dune (2021). He is also currently in the process of filming the new Warner Bros. movie Wonka — where he is portraying the famous candy maker Willy Wonka, who has previously been played by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Timothée Chalamet cosplaying Gonzo from The Muppets in Wonka first look

Warner Bro has not cast Gonzo the Great as Willy Wonka, but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise. In a first preview of prequel kids movie Wonka, star Timothée Chalamet’s costume brings to mind one of Gonzo’s most memorable. Chalamet shared the image on social media, and in it he’s...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into a Young Willy Wonka on Set in England

Timothée Chalamet is gifting fans with a first-look into his upcoming movie. The actor will be portraying a young Willy Wonka in the Paul King-directed film, “Wonka,” a prequel story behind the iconic chocolate factory character. Chalament himself was spotted on set this afternoon out in Lyme Regis, England, in full costume. His outfit includes a printed blouse tucked into tan pin-stripe trousers with a silky scarf to match. To channel Willy Wonka, the 25-year-old also modeled a red velvet peacoat and a signature brown top hat as he held tight to a wooden cane and coordinating luggage. On Sunday night, the “Call...
CELEBRITIES
MovieMaker

How Quentin Tarantino Indirectly Named Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s film Last Night in Soho gets its name from a song of the same name by the 1960s British beat band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich — a band celebrated in Quentin Tarantino’s film Death Proof. Wright’s split-period drama stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, following...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Timothée Chalamet breaks the internet with ‘Wonka’ sneak peek

Deadline exclusively reported in May that Chalamet was confirmed to portray the Roald Dahl character that Gene Wilder first made famous on-screen in 1971:. "Based on characters created by Roald Dahl, the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. Sources also tell Deadline that Wonka will mark the first time Chalamet gets to show off his singing and dancing skills with several musical numbers set to appear in the film. He’s been the top choice for some time but scheduling was a hurdle that had to be overcome as training for those numbers is included in the prep for this film."
MOVIES

