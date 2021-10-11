CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Switch gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisco Elysium: The Final Cut is finally almost here on Switch, and we now have a good chunk of gameplay. This comes ahead of the title’s launch tomorrow. For more on Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, check out the following overview:. A groundbreaking role playing game. Become a hero or...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Studio ZA/UM brought the definitive edition of Disco Elysium to the Nintendo Switch

It’s not often that a studio’s debut wins multiple game of the year awards, but Studio ZA/UM is not your ordinary studio. The idea that eventually became Disco Elysium came to the collective’s founder Robert Kurvitz in the mid-2000s and spanned tabletop concepts and novels before a decision was made to funnel its dashing steampunk world into the medium of video games in the mid-2010s. Originally titled No Truce With the Furies, a group of like-minded artists came together in an Estonian squat to develop Disco Elysium, which eventually launched in October 2019 to incredulous acclaim from both critics and fans.
VIDEO GAMES
bagogames.com

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier New Gameplay Shown at TGS

Final Fantasy VII; a game as timeless as any good JRPG. Its memorable story, world, and characters have given rise to a whole slew of different spinoffs and cameo appearances elsewhere, such as Cloud and Sephiroth joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. One such spinoff is exactly what we’re here to talk about.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Developer Presentation Discusses Plethora of Gameplay Changes; Reason Behind Garland Reveal

Following the new trailer for the upcoming Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin and the release of its second-timed demo, Square Enix hosted a dedicated presentation for the game that included some of its developers. A vast amount of information was discussed regarding the improvements made to the title after...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Cut#Gameplay#German#Spanish#Korean#Russian#Chinese#Portuguese
noisypixel.net

10 Minutes of Thrilling Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Gameplay Revealed by Dengeki

Following today’s new revelations regarding the upcoming Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, such as the release date and the now ongoing second timed demo, Dengeki has shared 10 minutes of raw gameplay footage from the title. This gameplay reveals areas and several combative capabilities that were not in the title’s first timed demo that was available earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendoeverything.com

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay for Death’s Gambit: Afterlife, the action-RPG platformer that has just come to Switch. Serenity Forge and White Rabbit released the title this week. The promise of immortality lies at the heart of Siradon. As Death’s right hand, challenge the undying guardians of the realm and endure the eternal struggle to purge their souls.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting Long-Awaited Retro Game This Month

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are finally getting a long-awaited game that was announced for the Switch platform back in 2018. More specifically, and after three years of waiting, Switch and Switch Lite, and soon the Nintendo Switch OLED, is getting Dusk, a retro first-person shooter that pays homage to games like DOOM, Quake, and Half-Life.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

OCE’s underdog Escha qualifies for TFT Worlds Final following back-to-back days of consistent gameplay

Known for his memes and his for-fun streams, Escha has proven the doubters wrong after a relatively comfortable second day’s play at the TFT World Championship for Set 5.5. After a shaky start to the day finishing last in the very first lobby, the solo Oceanic representative went on to finish top-four in each game that followed, earning him a spot in the top eight, guaranteeing himself at least $12,000 USD and a shot at winning the biggest title this game has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Mary Skelter Finale gameplay

We now have some gameplay for Mary Skelter Finale, Switch’s dungeon-crawling RPG. The title finally made its debut in the west a few days ago. Check out the following overview for Mary Skelter Finale:. The last installment of the dungeon-crawling RPG trilogy reaches its stunning conclusion! Will the Blood Maidens...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

ExZeus: The Complete Collection Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for ExZeus: The Complete Collection, a digital package that comes with the rail shooters ExZeus and ExZeus 2. Hostile alien forces have set their sights on Earth and will stop at nothing to wipe our civilization from existence. The invaders seek to use their advanced technology to annihilate humanity, but they weren’t expecting the people of Earth to counter with sophisticated technology of our own. Enter Project ExZeus, humanity’s last and best defense to repel the otherworldly menace and restore peace to our little blue planet using ultra high tech fighting robots! Take control of four different robots and blast those aliens back to where they came from in these action-focused high-flying 3D arcade style rail shooters!
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin screenshots detail story, characters, events, gameplay, locations, and purchase bonuses

Following the announcement of the game's release date at Tokyo Game Show 2021, Square Enix has released more screenshots and information for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. The details recap elements previously detailed, such as the story premise and characters, as well as highlight components of various gameplay systems...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Nintendo finally realizes the value of its Switch Online subscription

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Nintendo's subtle subscription push, Sony's acquisition spree continues, and Amazon's New World opens its doors to millions of players. The Big Story. Nintendo is finally embracing Switch Online's future. Much attention is paid to Nintendo's hardware...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Zelda-like Darksiders III is finally available for Nintendo Switch

It goes without saying that The Legend of Zelda inspired so many game developers and completely changed the genre of action-adventure. One of the most lauded franchises that takes from the series is now completely available on the Nintendo Switch thanks to the release of Darksiders III. The Darksiders series...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut is coming to PC, Switch and mobile

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut will be released this month for PC and Mac through Steam, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms. The Director’s Cut is a redesigned version of the point-and-click mystery adventure game developed by Raw Fury in partnership with Clifftop Games. It is a throwback to classic adventure games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy