Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for ExZeus: The Complete Collection, a digital package that comes with the rail shooters ExZeus and ExZeus 2. Hostile alien forces have set their sights on Earth and will stop at nothing to wipe our civilization from existence. The invaders seek to use their advanced technology to annihilate humanity, but they weren’t expecting the people of Earth to counter with sophisticated technology of our own. Enter Project ExZeus, humanity’s last and best defense to repel the otherworldly menace and restore peace to our little blue planet using ultra high tech fighting robots! Take control of four different robots and blast those aliens back to where they came from in these action-focused high-flying 3D arcade style rail shooters!
