Poland leader: Idea of ‘Polexit’ is ‘fake news’

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says that the idea of “Polexit” is harmful “fake news.” Mateusz Morawiecki was reacting Monday to massive nationwide protests against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Authorities estimated participation at up to 100,000 in Warsaw alone. The protests were sparked by a top court’s ruling that the Polish Constitution has supremacy over EU law. The case was initiated by Morawiecki. Critics say the court ruling can be seen as rejection of EU values and may potentially lead to “Polexit” or the nation being forced out of the 27-member bloc.

