New Orleans-themed Nola Buffalo coming to Buffalo's Theater District
The Theater District will get a fine-dining option in January when Nola Buffalo opens at 297 Franklin St. Brandon Carr, owner of the Quarter, has leased the former Bambino Bar & Kitchen, a building owned by the late Mark Croce that had housed Brownstone Bistro and Duo. Closed for the last five years, the building will be reborn as a traditional New Orleans-style restaurant. The 2,800-square-foot space will have seating for 80.www.bizjournals.com
