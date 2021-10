October is beginning! It is now completely socially acceptable to take your fall photos not only with fall foliage, but with pumpkins in frame! There is no better season for family, friend, or couple photos. Spring summons allergies, so you very well could be all puffy and watery eyed for the pictures. Summer either has you sweating too hard or you're not so comfortable in summer clothing. Winter is cold and bland. And it feels out of place to look at winter pictures outside of season. Fall is perfect. The colors are vibrant and comforting. Everyone looks good in autumnal attire. And the fall photo aesthetic is evergreen. You're more likely to frame those pictures for year round display.

BOISE, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO