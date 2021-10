Airport deployments of face biometrics were the focus of two of the most widely-read stories on Biometric Update over the past week, with Thales and Idemia technology rolling out at airports in Spain and California, respectively. A new biometrics partnership for financial inclusion and a significant zero trust investment from the U.S. government show different areas of digital ID momentum. A new biometric payment card from Inkript and Zwipe has been launched, while mDL standards and research into synthetic data for algorithm training advanced. Oversight issues, however, continue to make headlines.

