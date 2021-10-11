CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement from Mayor Rhodes-Conway on Chancellor Blank's Change of Position

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 4 days ago

I have greatly appreciated the chancellor’s calm unflappable demeanor and smart, practical approach to many challenges facing the UW and our community over these past nine years. She had a tough job and she did it well in a very collaborative manner. Her wry sense of humor will also be missed. We wish her the best in her new position.

The City of Madison considers the University a key partner in all that goes on in Madison, and we look forward to working closely with Chancellor Blank’s replacement.

