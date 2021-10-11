CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada issues tender notice to improve face biometrics for immigration applications

By Alessandro Mascellino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government of Canada has issued a tender notice inviting industry engagement to improve its biometric immigration system. The document was published by Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC) on behalf of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) is the first phase of a...

