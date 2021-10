Brazil’s Federal Deputy Aureo Ribeiro has revealed that Brazilians could soon be able to buy consumer goods and services using Bitcoin. As of 7 October 2021, The South American nation is preparing to vote on a cryptocurrency regulation bill which is expected to be presented to the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. As the deputy said, they want to create regulations so that Brazilians can trade Bitcoin, knowing where they are using the currency and how.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO