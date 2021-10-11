CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Hastings' chair to vacate post after 21 years

By Karen Sloan
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Longtime Paul Hastings chairman Seth Zachary will step down from the firm’s top leadership post in one year.

The firm said Monday that Frank Lopez, co-chair of Paul Hastings’ securities and capital markets practice, has been elected to replace Zachary as chairman in October 2022.

Zachary, who has led the firm since 2000, will remain a partner at Paul Hastings until his planned retirement in 2024. He was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

“Seth is a visionary leader who has transformed Paul Hastings into an elite global law firm defined by legal excellence and a focus on the future,” Lopez said in a statement.

Both Lopez and Zachary are based in the Los Angeles-founded firm's New York office.

Sherrese Smith was also elected managing partner, the firm said. She is based in Paul Hastings’ Washington, D.C., office and is vice chair of its data privacy and cybersecurity practice. Both Smith and Lopez were elected as co-managing partners, effective this month, until they begin their three-year terms in their new roles next year.

The firm’s two current managing partners—Greg Nitzkowski and Ronan O’Sullivan—will step down from those roles this month. Nitzkowski has served as managing partner since 2000 and will remain a partner until he retires in January of 2023, according to the firm. O’Sullivan has been a managing partner since 2018 and will remain with the firm.

Zachary will have completed three seven-year terms by the time he steps down. During his tenure as chair, the firm nearly doubled in size, going from 654 lawyers to about 1,000. It also expanded from nine offices to 21.

The firm’s bottomline also improved over the past two decades. Paul Hastings’ profits per partner and gross revenue more than tripled, while revenue per lawyers doubled, according to the firm. Paul Hastings' gross revenue was $1.31 billion in 2020, according to The American Lawyer, while profits per equity partner were $3.9 million.

This year, the firm launched an energy transition and infrastructure team with 20 partners dedicated toward helping energy industry clients and investors managing the shift toward low-carbon energy.

“Paul Hastings’ reputation in the market has been defined by its strong and steady leadership, and we are excited to continue the strong trajectory set by Seth, Greg, and Ronan,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “We are well positioned for the future and look forward to building on this incredible foundation.”

