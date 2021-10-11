College football schedule, Week 8 kickoff times: LSU at Ole Miss chosen as SEC on CBS game

Two of the SEC West's most unpredictable and chaotic teams will be featured in the national spotlight on Oct. 23, as No. 13 Ole Miss hosts LSU in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week at 3:30 p.m. ET. And if this game is anything like last season's thriller, won by LSU 53-48, it'll be a classic. That game featured 1,151 yards of total offense, 54 first downs and a stunning six turnovers by the Rebels compared to just one for the Tigers.