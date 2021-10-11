CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton a popular name for Seahawks with Russell Wilson sidelined

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
The Seahawks could use some more depth at quarterback. Geno Smith deserves to start against the Steelers, but beyond that nothing should be guaranteed. Smith has been a backup for most of his career and there’s always a chance he’ll bomb, especially considering the potency of the defenses coming up on the schedule while Russell Wilson is out.

The good news is there are a couple of intriguing names still out there on the free agent market. Cam Newton is the most qualified candidate and he’s been a very popular name among folks who think Seattle should sign a QB. Here’s what some folks are saying on Twitter about the idea.

Critics will point to Newton’s health issues in recent years. He’s undergone surgery on his shoulder more than once and also had a foot issue that kept him out most of the 2019 season.

These are fair points to make. However, when he’s healthy there’s only a handful of more athletic quarterbacks on the planet and he looked damn-good the most-recent time we saw him when he faced the Seahawks Week 2 of last year, posting 397 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Unless Pete Carroll is willing to roll the dice on Colin Kaepernick, he’s not going to find a more physically dynamic QB this year.

