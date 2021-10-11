Join us for a celebration of life for Bruce Moses & Janice (Sjogren) Moses, October 16, 2021, Saturday at 10:00 am at the Faith Lutheran Church, 1320 W 15th St. Ottawa, KS. On March 12, 1939, Bruce Moses was born in Ottawa, KS, the son of Hugh and Alice Moses. He grew up in Ottawa and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1957. Bruce held several career roles in Ottawa over his lifetime: brick laborer, firefighter, and head bank teller at the First National Bank until he retired in 1994. Bruce married his first wife Marylin Bush (Wiggins) and had two children together: Sabra Moses and Gerald (Jerry) Moses. Bruce was one great friend spending his last two years loving and "looking out for" his fellow residents at the Rock Creek Nursing Home when their families could not see them. He enjoyed hosting KU Basketball watch parties in his room with popcorn and candy. Bruce passed away peacefully on August 27, 2021.