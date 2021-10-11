CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, KS

Donald Russell Caruthers

Ottawa Herald
Donald Russell Caruthers, age 83 of Wellsville, KS passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Wellsville Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be 10AM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Wilson's Funeral Home in Wellsville. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5-8PM. Interment will follow services in the Wellsville Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be made to the WHS Athletic Dept., Wellsville United Methodist Church or Wellsville Health & Rehab in care of Wilson's Funeral Home, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.

