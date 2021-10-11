CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, Phoenix Mayors Wager Hometown Goodies For WBNA Finals

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one step closer to winning a bet with the mayor of Phoenix, Arizona. The Chicago Sky played the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA finals, and won. At stake from Chicago are treats from Brown Sugar Bakery, Half Acre Beer, and...

Axios

Chicago mayor wants to crack down on moonlighting cops

Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants the city to more closely monitor the lucrative side jobs Chicago police take on when they're off duty. Driving the news: Chicago City Council approved a new police contract earlier this fall that includes updates on issues from raises to reforms — but not moonlighting. Why...
CHICAGO, IL
