Chicago, Phoenix Mayors Wager Hometown Goodies For WBNA Finals

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five men were charged with the killing of a Chicago rapper and racketeering on Wednesday. Chicago residents Charles Liggins, 30; Kenneth Roberson, 28, Tacarlos Offerd 30, Christopher Thomas, 22, and Marcus Smart, 22, were indicted with charges of federal firearm violations and assaults, murder, and racketeering, according to a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday. The men are members of a South Side gang who used their music and social media to influence violence, including the murder of rapper Carlton Weekly, also known as “FBG Duck,” on Aug. 4, 2020, according to the indictment. Liggins, Offerd, Thomas, and Smart were arrested Wednesday morning. They are scheduled to make their initial court appearances at 2:00 p.m. Roberson is currently in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections. His initial federal court appearance will be scheduled at a later date.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO