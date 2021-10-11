Game 4 of White Sox-Astros ALDS postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO — With potential severe weather in the area, the White Sox announced Game 4 will be postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox faced elimination Sunday before living to see another day after a thrilling 12-6 win Sunday night in a marathon that lasted over four and a half hours.

Fans arrived outside Guaranteed Rate Field early on Monday to start tailgating in what they hope is not the final home game of the season, with a win ensuring a winner-take-all Game 5 in Houston on Wednesday.

Sunday night’s affair was the first home playoff game for the White Sox since 2008, when the South Siders fell 3 games to 1 to the eventual American League champion Tampa Bay Rays. Last year’s playoff run did not see the White Sox play at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans remained fired up over the Astros, who still retain several members of their 2017 World Series team that is marred by a sign-stealing scandal which saw unprecedented punishment handed down on the Astros’ organization.

As for this year’s Astros team, one White Sox pitcher isn’t entirely sure the sign-stealing has stopped.

For one concession worker, today’s extra shift certainly does not feel like work.

“It’s nice making money, but more for the fact that I get to be here, more for the experience. It sucks being two games down, but if this win takes us to Game 5, I think we can take Game 5,” concession worker Christian Gomez said.

