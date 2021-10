Smith-Schuster, who can now be dropped in all redraft formats, had hauled in 15 of 27 passes for 129 yards through the first four weeks of the season. He was targeted once in Week 5 before being knocked out of the game. The 24-year-old will hit free agency next offseason and will not get a chance to showcase himself in a contract year. On the other hand, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and James Washington are all in line to see increased reps throughout the remainder of the season.

