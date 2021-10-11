CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-Alabama

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Tennessee will play at Alabama in Week 8 on Oct. 23.

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Oct. 23 games on Monday. The Vols and Crimson Tide will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and head coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky
  • Nov. 13 Georgia
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin's 2009 season at Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAPrk_0cNqy4TN00

