Elks donate to Village of Wren

This year’s huckleberry season seems extra-long and has been a bountiful one, but maybe it is just that I am more tuned in than usual. Elk’s premier “huckleberrying” is along Cameron Road where there is Pygmy Forest. From late summer to early fall, you might run into neighbors with (like you) an old yogurt container fashioned with a string hanging around their necks allowing both hands to freely pick. But people have their secret spots too. According to the interpretive trail at the Pygmy Forest in Little River, our California Huckleberry (also known as Evergreen or Winter Huckleberry ranging from shiny black to dusty blueberries) thrive in the acidic soil. To further encourage the huckleberry plants to yield, the native people would set fire to the Pygmy Forest. As an important part of their diet, the coastal tribes relied on the berries’ high antioxidants and vitamins and would dry the berries for use throughout the year. Nowadays, preserving is easier and most of us just pop them in the freezer for future use. Rae and Dean Wisdom were big “huckleberriers” and would generously share their bounty with the community at Great Day in Elk where the Civic Club would serve huckleberry sundaes, and at the Holiday Craft Fair where Rae would sell one or two of her huckleberry pies as a fundraiser for the Greenwood Community Church. While many local chefs have come up with innovative ways to use huckleberries, I have to say I love them most when used simply, like in pancakes, smoothies, or over yogurt and granola, however, there is a favorite and treasured recipe in our family that takes over two cups that we always plan for when picking. It is called a “Huckleberry Buckle with Vanilla Drizzle” and here is the recipe from Rustic Desserts by Cory Schreiber and Julie Richardson:

ELK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO