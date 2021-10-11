CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Kenya’s Benson Kipruto has won the 125th Boston Marathon. The race returned today from a 30-month absence because of the pandemic. Last year’s race was postponed until September, then called off for the first time in its history. This year the race, which normally takes place on Patriots' Day in April, was moved to today in hopes the pandemic would abate.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news of the weekend. Grossman discussed the Padres’ Coach Jay Tingler’s possible dismissal, the Nation Women’s Soccer League scandals, and Tom Brady’s return to New England.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wxxinews.org

Connections: An update on the local sports scene

Let's talk sports! The Red Wings just wrapped up their first baseball season in two years, the Amerks are getting ready to bring (vaccinated) fans back to Blue Cross Arena after playing to empty stands most of last year, and there are two new(ish) teams gearing up to bring pro soccer back to Rochester after some rough years for the sport.
ROCHESTER, NY
somerset106.com

Sports Update: Wednesday, October 6th

Tuesday- high school soccer: Southwestern boys won the 48th District championship with a 4-1 win over Wayne County. The Southwestern Lady Warriors defeated Wayne County 10-0 to win the girls 48th District title. Volleyball: Pulaski County lost to Marion County 3-1. Tuesday MLB Playoffs: the Boston Red Sox defeated New...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Ryan Tepera
theScore

Report: Athletics to announce finalists for Las Vegas stadium

The Oakland Athletics are expected to announce the finalists for a stadium in Las Vegas after the World Series, according to Arash Markazi of The Mightier 1090. Athletics president Dave Kaval has reportedly made at least six trips to Las Vegas to examine potential locations for the team's new home.
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
CBS Boston

Rochie’s Keys To A Red Sox ALCS Victory Over Astros

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros are meeting in the postseason for the third time in five seasons. Houston took out Boston in the 2017 ALDS en route to a title while the Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 ALCS en route to their own World Series crown. That makes this year a rubber match of sorts, with the bout getting started Friday night in Houston. Let’s take a look at four keys to Boston taking the series and securing a spot in the World Series. Win One In Houston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts turns a double play against...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Boston Red Sox#Astros#Boston Marathon Hopkinton#Ap#Patriots#Era#Giants#White Sox#Al Division Series
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
wcn247.com

Red Sox and Astros open ALCS...Dodgers head to Atlanta

HOUSTON (AP) — For the second time in four seasons, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to play for the American League pennant. The best-of-seven AL Championship Series opens tonight in Houston with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros against Chris Sale. Boston beat Houston 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS on the way to a World Series title, a year after the Astros downed the Red Sox 3-1 in a Division Series en route to their only World Series crown. Boston manager Alex Cora was the bench coach for that championship Houston club before guiding the Red Sox to their 2018 title. Cora was later let go by Boston and suspended by Major League Baseball through the 2020 postseason for his role in Houston’s illegal 2017 sign-stealing scheme.
MLB
wcn247.com

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Chaim Bloom Not Surprised Red Sox Are Clicking At The Best Possible Time

HOUSTON (CBS) — Chaim Bloom’s first year in Boston wasn’t much fun. After being named Chief Baseball Operator of one of MLB’s most storied franchises, Bloom had to trade away Mookie Betts for financial reasons and then watched the team have an abysmal COVID-shortened season. His second year in Boston has been a lot more fun. Bloom re-hired Alex Cora following the skipper’s one-year suspension and brought in a handful of players who played a big part in the Red Sox winning 92 games during the regular season and now have the team sitting four wins away from a trip to...
MLB
wcn247.com

Houston ace McCullers left off ALCS roster against Red Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. has been left off the team’s roster for the AL Championship Series against Boston, a huge blow to a team looking to advance to the World Series for the second time in three seasons. McCullers was great in a Game 1 win against the Chicago White Sox in the Division Series, pitching scoreless ball into the seventh. But the right-hander left Game 4 after four innings because of forearm tightness. No announcement has been made on the severity of his injury, so there is a possibility he could return if the Astros advance to the World Series. Houston hosts Game 1 of the ALCS tonight.
NFL
wcn247.com

LEADING OFF: Red Sox and Astros open ALCS, Cards' Shildt out

For the second time in four seasons, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to play for the American League pennant. The best-of-seven AL Championship Series opens Friday night in Houston with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros against scuffling ace Chris Sale. Boston beat Houston 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS on the way to a World Series title. That came one year after the Astros downed the Red Sox 3-1 in a Division Series en route to their only World Series crown.
MLB
wcn247.com

EXPLAINER: What exactly is a check-swing?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s always been one of the most murky areas in baseball: What exactly constitutes a check-swing? Suffice to say, a lot of people were offering their own opinions after San Francisco’s Wilmer Flores was ruled out on precisely that kind of call Thursday night, ending the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of their NL Division Series. So how far does a big league hitter have to go with his swing in order for the pitch to be called a strike? Is it when he “breaks his wrists” trying to hold up? Or when his bat crosses the plate? Don’t bother looking for it in the Official Baseball Rules, it's not addressed. Officially, it’s purely an umpire’s judgment.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy