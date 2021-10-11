Israeli archaeologists discover ancient winemaking complex

Scientists detected a 125-million-year-old dinosaur DNA in China, and it could be the oldest recorded chromosome material preserved in a vertebrate fossil. Researchers suggest it is possible that cell DNA coiled inside nucleus structures in fossils of plants and algae can be dated back up to millions of years. In fact, a set of microfossils from 540 million years ago might have hold preserved nuclei of world's first animals. Although it can be hard to distinguish a fossilized nucleus this old from a random mineral created during the fossilization process.

