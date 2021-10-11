CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back Of The Envelope: How Many Audiobooks Can I Listen To In 12 Hours?

By Bwog Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 4 classes, 3 hours of sleep, 2 internships, and 1 brain cell left, there simply isn’t enough time for all of the books that this semester has in store for me. So, I’ve taken to Audible as a means of fast-tracking my reading. But just how many books can I consume in 12 hours?

