Atlanta Police searching for men who allegedly kidnapped and robbed Atlanta man at gunpoint

Police are searching for two men they say kidnapped a man at gunpoint and forced him to hand over his debit card and PIN number. The victim, 61, was working at 115 Whitefoord Ave NE when he stepped outside to get something from his van. Police say two men approached him asking for work, to which the victim said he did not need additional help. The victim told police as he went to the back of the van looking for some tools, one of the men followed and pushed him inside the van.