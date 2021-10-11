CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals fear TE Maxx Williams (knee) out for season

The Arizona Cardinals fear that starting tight end Maxx Williams has suffered a serious knee injury and will be out for the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. Williams suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's win over visiting San Francisco. He caught a pass for a 14-yard gain with 2:41 left until halftime and was injured on the tackle. His knee appeared to buckle. It was Williams' only catch of the game.

