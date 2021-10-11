Why Coinbase Pro Is Worth the Upgrade for Active Traders

China's central bank said Friday that the risk of spillover from embattled property giant Evergrande to the financial sector was "controllable", breaking its silence on the company's debt troubles, state media reported. However he added that "on the whole, the risk of spillover into the financial sector is controllable" Authorities will also help ensure that financial support is provided for the resumption of work on Evergrande's property projects, he said, stressing that the real estate sector remained "generally healthy".

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO