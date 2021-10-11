CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays-Red Sox Game 4: Taxed 'pens push Over/Under to new high

BOSTON -- One swing and a timely bounce have put the Boston Red Sox on the verge of winning their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays heading into Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Monday night. Christian Vazquez hit a walk-off two-run home run in the...

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
Red Sox Will Face Houston Astros In ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — Buckle up. It will once again be the Red Sox and the Astros doing battle for a trip to the World Series. Houston won its ALDS series over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and now will face the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. It’s a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, which Boston won in five games. It will pit Red Sox skipper Alex Cora against his former team, the same team that put all the blame for their 2017 cheating scandal on their former bench coach. It should provide plenty of storylines and juicy quotes...
Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
ALDS Game 1 Preview: Rays vs. Red Sox

The AL East champs welcome a familiar foe in the 1 vs. 4 matchup of the American League Division Series. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card game hits multiple highs

A winner-take-all matchup between baseball’s most heated rivals delivered multiple viewership highs. Tuesday’s Yankees-Red Sox American League Wild Card game averaged a 4.5 rating and 7.69 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, marking the second-largest Nielsen-reported audience ever for the Wild Card round. The 2015 Cubs-Pirates NL Wild Card averaged 8.30 million on TBS.
Eduardo Rodriguez Will Start for Red Sox in ALDS Game 1 Vs. Rays

Rodriguez will start for Red Sox in ALDS Game 1 vs. Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez to start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora...
Excitement for Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game pushing ticket prices sky high

The parade of hot-ticket Boston sports events just will not end. Two days after Tom Brady’s appearance at Gillette Stadium, it’s time for a one-and-done between the Yankees and the Red Sox Tuesday night in the first Wild Card Game at Fenway Park. Tickets are sold out, but like the...
Red Sox-Rays ALDS Schedule

Thanks to a 6-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, a Red Sox team that was not supposed to even make the postseason is moving on to the ALDS where they will meet another divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will get one day off to travel down to Florida before kicking things off Thursday night. Here’s when and where you can find the rest of the games coming up for this five-game set.
Here Are Red Sox-Rays Pitching Matchups For First Two Games Of ALDS

The Red Sox are hitting the road to start the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston manager Alex Cora on Wednesday announced which pitchers will be tasked with starting things off on the right foot. Cora said Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Thursday’s...
Austin Meadows sitting for Rays in ALDS Game 1 versus Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. The Rays are sitting the left-handed hitting Meadows against a southpaw, as they did many times throughout the regular season. Randy Arozarena is shifting to left field in place of Meadows and batting leadoff. Manuel Margot is entering the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Arozarena is followed by Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe in Tampa Bay's lineup. The last time the Rays faced Rodriguez in September, they smacked him around for six earned runs and two home runs in just 3 2/3 innings.
Rays kick off playoff push as Game 1 favorites vs. Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays will seek to recapture last year's postseason buzz as they open their American League Division Series against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox on Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Last season, the Rays secured their first AL pennant since 2008 to set up a...
Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a daunting task ahead of them, with a matchup against the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Boston is flying high after a thrilling Wild Card win over the Yankees on Tuesday night, but Tampa finished the year as the best team in the American League.
