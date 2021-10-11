Letter to the editor: Kristiana Johnson’s votes based on facts, not party

Our city council is supposed to be non-partisan. Ideally, while those we elect can have party affiliations they should be independent and collaborative when debating and deciding on policies. Sadly, with the last election, hyper-partisan politics prevailed and we have had to endure two years of incompetence, wasteful and painful decisions and embarrassing behavior by four councilmembers, Luke Distelhorst, Laura Johnson, Susan Paine, Adrienne Fraley Monillas, and Mayor Nelson. All Democrats, who sadly put partisanship above what’s really best for the citizens and businesses in Edmonds, now and in the future…