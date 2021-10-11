7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy That Could Be the Next GameStop
High short ratio stocks are a type of security that jumps in value due to increased volatility. These can include stock options, futures contracts, or anything else where the price changes based on whether investors believe there will be downward movement within six months’ time frames from now. But for a while now, there has been a lot of interest in short squeeze stocks because of the Reddit-induced frenzy we have seen this year.investorplace.com
Comments / 0