3rd Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR), Part 4
Editor: This is the fourth installment in a series of highlights from the 2021 Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR). Find part 1 here, part 2 here, and part 3 here. 2021 marked the release of the third Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR). This report provides franchise consumer marketers with invaluable data and analysis they can use to benchmark their performance against other franchise brands and within their industry sector. In short, the AFMR is a unique resource franchise marketers can use to improve the effectiveness of their marketing efforts and spend.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0