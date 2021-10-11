3rd Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR), Part 4

October 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Through its automated data capture and delivery platforms, the first PropTech franchise emerges from MooveGuru. For five years, MooveGuru has been perfecting the consumer experience during their moving process. Now, the robust platform supports consumers throughout the homeownership lifecycle. Its latest endeavor, YourHomeHub, is the first consumer portal that allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. The consumer can monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories.

