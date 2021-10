With last week’s settlement of the fine of Meituan, China’s major food delivery service, internet and tech stocks are soaring again in China this week. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation fined Meituan 3.44 billion yuan, the equivalent of $534.3 million, for abuses of power as the dominant company within the online food delivery market, reported CNBC. The company has been ordered to change some of its business operations, and on Monday the stock surged 8% in Hong Kong markets.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO