The Play-in stage of the 2021 LoL World Championship finished on Oct. 9, giving us a total of 38 games on the new Patch 11.19 and the first peek into the Worlds 2021 meta. Against expectations, the hottest champion was not Amumu or Tryndamera, but Miss Fortune, boasting 97.4% pick/ban rate — the highest of all champions. In the jungle, assassin champions like Qiyana, Talon, and Zed have been drafted a few times but Lee Sin and Xin Zhao still dominate the meta there because of Goredrinker.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO