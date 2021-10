A new James Bond movie is always a big deal, but the upcoming release of No Time To Die feels especially momentous. It’s the 25th movie in the franchise, and it marks the final outing of the longest-tenured James Bond (in terms of years). To add to the anticipation, audiences were forced to wait for No Time To Die because of multiple delays. At first, production stalled due to the departure of Danny Boyle, who was initially poised to direct. Then, there was the pandemic of it all. But it looks like No Time To Die is going to be released on October 8 in the US, come hell or high water.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO