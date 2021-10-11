16 years later, ‘Obscure’ still teaches lessons on co-op horror done right
I have many fond memories of my time with the PlayStation 2. The first song I cleared on Expert difficulty in Guitar Hero 3. Restarting the initial couple hours of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas over and over until my parents got me a memory card. Or just spending the day stirring up trouble in Bully. But if there’s one game that has not only stuck with me, but I’ve also appreciated more as years pass, it’s Obscure.www.nme.com
