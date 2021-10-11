CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Coming Out Day: Resources to help you live openly

10NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — National Coming Out Day serves as a powerful reminder for the LGBTQ+ community that "one of our most basic tools is the power of coming out," the Human Rights Campaign says. The day Monday, Oct. 11, is meant to promote visibility and equality for the LGBTQ+...

www.wtsp.com

meaws.com

Here’s what Biden said to mark National Coming Out Day

Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done. Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still proliferate in state legislatures.Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character.From acting on Day One to prevent and combat discrimination to enabling all qualified Americans – including transgender Americans – to serve their country in uniform, to defending the human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world, my administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ communityFrom defeating discriminatory bills to passing the Equality.
POLITICS
mauinow.com

Mayor Issues Proclamation for National Coming Out Day

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino proclaimed Oct. 11, 2021 National Coming Out Day in the County of Maui. The proclamation raises awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and coincides with the annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender History Month. The document strives to eradicate prejudice, discrimination, bigotry and hate,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
the university of hawai'i system

National Coming Out Day virtual fair hosted by LGBTQ+ Center

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa LGBTQ+ Center joins in celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ communities in Hawaiʻi on National Coming Out Day, Monday, October 11. The center is a co-sponsor of a community resource fair as part of Virtual Honolulu Pride 2021, 5–7 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about LGBTQ+ resources, reconnect with friends and make new connections. Registration is required.
HONOLULU, HI
dailyeasternnews.com

GSD Center celebrates National Coming Out Day

Staff from Eastern’s Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity rolled out the rainbow door for people to sign in recognition of National Coming Out Day. Each year, members of the LGBTQ+ community use Oct. 11 as the last push to telling their friends and family about their identities, or as a day to celebrate being open about their identities in their day-to-day lives.
SOCIETY
Iowa State Daily

National Coming Out Day: why it's important and what it means to come out

Iowa State students and faculty agree that identifying within the LGBTQIA+ community has affected their lives drastically. From their family relationships to working conditions to everyday conversations, coming out has changed their lives. For Hollie Wilson, bullying caused her to come out before she was ready. In George Archer's situation,...
IOWA STATE
piratemedia1.com

ECU recognizes National Coming Out Day with Campus Event

The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at East Carolina University will host its annual National Coming Out Day event this week to celebrate National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. Mark Rasdorf, senior associate director for the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, said the idea for the event is to highlight visibility and pride not just on National Coming Out Day but every day.
SOCIETY
rismedia.com

Op-Ed: National Coming Out Day Has Meaning in Real Estate

CEO Ryan Weyandt shares the importance of providing support for the community within the real estate industry. One of the questions I get asked a lot as CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is, “how many LGBTQ+ people are there in real estate?” Unfortunately, there is really no way to know except to do some quick math. Gallup recently shared that 5.6% of the U.S. population is part of the community. With about 1.5 million REALTORS®, let alone the thousands in mortgage, title and other ancillary services, the LGBTQ+ population in the industry is likely more than 100,000.
ECONOMY
at40.com

National Coming Out Day: 4 Tips To Navigate And Support The Conversation

Coming out can be a huge milestone is someone's life journey, and having support not only feels good, it can help create a more equitable society for all. According to the Human Rights Campaign, research has shown that a person is more likely to support legislation and policies for LGBTQ+ equity if they personally know someone who identifies as a part of the community.
SOCIETY
PIX11

National Coming Out Day is a reminder that being openly LGBTQ can be difficult, even in a progressive region like ours

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Every Oct. 11 in the United States is National Coming Out Day, an occasion that encourages every LGBTQ person to be open about their identity. This year, Pres. Joe Biden officially expressed support for the holiday, as well as expressing opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation. Despite the support, some LGBTQ activists in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Students Show Their PRIDE & Tell Their Stories for National Coming Out Day

The annual, National Coming Out Day (NCOD), is for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and expanding (LGBT+) community and allies to celebrate the decision to share their gender and sexual orientation with others. According to, People magazine , NCOD was established to commemorate the anniversary of the National...
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Greenville man shares "coming out" story on National Coming Out Day

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - October 11 is National Coming Out Day. It's a day of awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and support for anyone "coming out" as themselves. The day also marks the national march on Washington for Lesbian and Gay rights in 1987. Sometimes, members of the LGBTQ+...
GREENVILLE, SC
Marconews.com

National Coming Out Day: For many LGBTQ youth in foster care, 'coming out' isn't an option

Fear of the consequences is what prevents LGBTQ+ young people from celebrating their identity openly. And our foster care system doesn't help them. National Coming Out Day is a celebration of the power of living openly as an LGBTQ+ person. LGBTQ+ people have celebrated this day for 33 years under the premise that queerphobia thrives in silence and invisibility. However, for many young people living in foster care, celebrating their identity openly could have dire consequences.
SOCIETY
Mysuncoast.com

Mental Health and LGBTQ+ officials speak on National Coming Out Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Coming Out Day is a day where the LGBTQ+ community is celebrated. The day was created in 1988 to commemorate the 1987 March on Washington, and over three decades later, on the 33rd anniversary, the day has turned into an annual celebration to acknowledge LGBTQ people and to raise awareness for for equality.
SARASOTA, FL

