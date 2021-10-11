National Coming Out Day: Resources to help you live openly

CEO Ryan Weyandt shares the importance of providing support for the community within the real estate industry. One of the questions I get asked a lot as CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is, “how many LGBTQ+ people are there in real estate?” Unfortunately, there is really no way to know except to do some quick math. Gallup recently shared that 5.6% of the U.S. population is part of the community. With about 1.5 million REALTORS®, let alone the thousands in mortgage, title and other ancillary services, the LGBTQ+ population in the industry is likely more than 100,000.

