What is CeDeFi? A Quick Guide

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe continuous evolution of the crypto economy is conducive to new concepts and initiatives, such as the term CeDeFi, coined by Changpeng Zhao (CZ) in September 2020 to describe the sum of CeFi and DeFi. CeDeFi was born to bridge centralized finance with the decentralized world and make it easier...

What is Solana? Guide for Beginners

Solana became one of the hottest projects in 2021 following explosive growth and NFT hype. Here’s everything you need to know about it. As innovative as it may be, blockchain technology faces particular challenges, including high fees, scalability issues, low throughput, and more. Several projects in the DeFi space compete...
A Quick Guide to EventSource or SEE

Pipedream's EventSource interface is web content's interface to server-sent events. An EventSource instance offers a persistent connection to an HTTP server, which sends events in text/event-stream format. Data is collected from apps and services such as Github, Twitter, and Google Calendar, and then emitted as individual events via event sources. The API or SSE interfaces can be used to access these events, which trigger associated workflows. You can use a source to trigger workflows or consume its events using PipedREAM's APIs.
A Quick Guide to Symbolic Mathematics with SymPy

Whether you are a student in university or working in data science, there is no way around mathematics. One might even say that data science is (simplistically put) a form of applied mathematics/statistics. In Python, there are many libraries that deal with mathematics numerically like NumPy, SciPy, Scikit-Learn, and Tensorflow. However, for dealing explicitly with mathematical symbols there is only one contender for the crown: SymPy.
What is VoIP: a guide for businesses

If you’re looking to set up a new business phone system, then your research will no doubt have lead to you to VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol, as a potential option and ask: what is VoIP?. You've also likely run into the acronym SIP, or Session Initiation Protocol in...
Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
China central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China's central bank said Friday that the risk of spillover from embattled property giant Evergrande to the financial sector was "controllable", breaking its silence on the company's debt troubles, state media reported. However he added that "on the whole, the risk of spillover into the financial sector is controllable" Authorities will also help ensure that financial support is provided for the resumption of work on Evergrande's property projects, he said, stressing that the real estate sector remained "generally healthy".
Cryptocurrency Comedy-Doc ‘Bull Run’ Fully Finances Via Digital Tokens In Less Than 24 Hours

Fremantle and Bron-backed producer The Immigrant and Cosabona Films have financed their comedy-documentary Bull Run in less than 24 hours by offering digital tokens to private investors. Appropriately, the film sees director Ana Ramon Rubio delve deep into the inhospitable world of cryptocurrencies to analyze if this new technology can revolutionize the financial system forever, or not. It also takes in market cycles, and speculation through meme-coins such as Dogecoin or Shiba, alongside the sociological implications of adopting this new technology, highlighting both the positive and negative consequences. The budget for the movie was raised via tokenization using blockchain technology, with private investors buying out the tokens in less than 24 hours, fully financing the project. “To simplify a complex process, we could say that the users who have invested in it acquire tokens that, through smart contracts, entitle them to receive part of the profits from the film. In this way, Bull Run belongs to those people, they feel part of it,” explained Javier Celorrio, Carlos Celorrio and Miguel Caballero, who handled the token raise. This is the second feature from Ramon Rubio, who won Best Documentary for her debut 3 at the Arizona International Film Festival.
5 Next Cryptocurrency to Buy For 10x Returns – October 2021 Week 2

Large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have paved the way for the crypto industry. However, their colossal market valuation means they have little room for more growth. But if you are looking for the next Bitcoin or Ethereum, this article should come in handy. We will explore the five next cryptocurrency to buy for 10x returns.
Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
