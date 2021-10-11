CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest app to get a Windows 11 redesign? The humble Notepad

By Andrew Cunningham
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 is out, but the process of updating the operating system's built-in apps continues. Over the weekend, screenshots leaked for an as-yet-unannounced redesign of the Notepad app, which currently looks and works more or less as it has since Windows XP came out two decades ago (though under-the-hood updates have added new capabilities, like support for the line-ending style used in Linux and macOS text files).

