The latest app to get a Windows 11 redesign? The humble Notepad

Windows 11 is almost here, and with it come a ton of changes. When it releases on October 5th, Windows 11 will bring a new design language, new features, and many new and updated apps. It might take some time to get used to, but we’re here to help. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the new Paint app in Windows 11, a visual refresh of the app we’ve known and loved for decades.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO