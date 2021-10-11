CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros found themselves in familiar territory Monday, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers-Giants botched check swing call draws explanation from umpire

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants NLDS had a rather unceremonious conclusion. While the Dodgers seemed to have the game in hand, as San Francisco’s Wilmer Flores was down to his last strike against Max Scherzer in the bottom of the ninth, it was an umpire’s check swing call that ultimately ended the game, and in effect the season for the Giants.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Tepera
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chisox#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Al Division Series
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Why one Chicago hospital has been slammed with ambulances | Marist students protest after peers knelt during Spanish-language song | White Sox ousted from playoffs

Good morning, Chicago. A season that began with lofty expectations ended short of the ultimate goal for the Chicago White Sox, who were eliminated from the playoffs with a 10-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Despite the disappointment, fans see a bright future on the South Side. The Sox’s core is set up to contend in the coming years, columnist ...
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy