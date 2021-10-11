Argument over Alabama's college football loss to Texas A&M led to fatal shooting, police say
BESSEMER, Ala. -- An argument over the Crimson Tide's loss to Texas A&M on Saturday led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said. Two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets. The homeowner asked the men to leave, and shots were fired outside.www.espn.com
