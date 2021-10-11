Volunteers needed for river cleanup in Marshall County this Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– More volunteers than expected will be needed for the "Keep the TN River Beautiful" cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for Keep the TN River Beautiful, said when the area was scouted in early October there was more litter than anticipated. The group estimates there are five coves filled with thousands of pounds of dock floats, thousands of pounds of styrofoam blocks, more than 40 tires, and lots of litter.www.wpsdlocal6.com
