Haunted houses in WV to visit this spooky season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s spooky season! Here are some places you can get your spooky fix in West Virginia.

Haunted houses in north central West Virginia

Maniac Mountain – this Buckhannon haunt has three attractions: Haunted House, Corn Field and Death Metal. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m to midnight until Oct. 23, on Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Halloween weekend (Oct. 29, 30 and 31) from 7 p.m. to midnight. A special Blackout Haunted House event will be held Nov. 5 and 6 from dusk to 10 p.m. Tickets for Maniac Mountain are $40 for general admission and $60 for VIP; one ticket gets you admission into all three shows. All children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, you can check out Maniac Mountain on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and TikTok .

Location: 1659 Teter Road in Buckhannon, W.Va.

C & D Bunner Family Spook Yard Haunt – This Fairmont yard haunt has a maze and over 20 different themed spooky rooms and areas. This is the haunt’s 6th year of operation.

The spook yard is open for regular night on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On the regular nights, everyone is welcome. Admission is by donation with recommended donations set at $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-11 and free for children under 6. On these nights, the haunt gives out color-coded glow sticks indicating how much you want to be scared.

For an extra dose of scare, those 12 and older can visit on ‘Fright Night’ which takes place on Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 2141 N Bunner Ridge Road in Fairmont, W.Va.

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum – The famous lunatic asylum in Weston is considered one of the most haunted places in West Virginia. The asylum offers a number of haunting experiences and packages, especially in October, including the Delirium (Haunted House), flashlight tours, paranormal tours and overnight Ghost Hunting. Prices range from $10 to $100 depending on the activity. For the full list of packages and options, visit the Tans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum website .

This spooky season, all guests to the asylum are required to wear a mask.

Location: 71 Asylum drive in Weston, W.Va.

Other haunted houses in West Virginia

Infernum In Terra Haunted Attraction – This ‘Hell on Earth’ haunted house is located in Wheeling. The haunt is open Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be open the Friday and Saturday after Halloween if you didn’t get enough fright in October.

General admission is $15 and the Inferno Pass is $25 and lets bypass the line and gives you 10% off in the gift shop. For more information visit the Infernum website or Facebook page .

Location: 4302 Jacob St in Wheeling, W.Va.

Haunted Dream – This Petersburg haunt offers haunted houses and escape rooms and some evenings it also has a concession stand. You can visit the haunt every Friday and Saturday in October from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is by donation only with a recommended donation of $10 per person.

Face coverings are required for admission.

Location: 250 Ivy Ln in Petersburg, W.Va.

Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm – If you prefer an outdoor scare, this haunted farm in Lewisburg might be for you. The Miller Manor on the farm claims to be the site of killings and torturings. The haunt gives you a chance to explore the farm and manor and a daily Nightmare Parade.

This year, you can visit the farm on October 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold until 10 p.m. each day. General admission is $18 per person, and fast passes are available for $30. Children under 5 are free. For more information, visit the Miller’s Nightmare website or Facebook page .

Location: 260 Cabin View Lane in Lewisburg, W.Va.

Fright Nights – This haunted event located at Glade Springs Resort has five different haunted experiences. The haunt is open on Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Halloween night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a special ‘Lights Out’ event. Tickets for Fright Night are $28. This haunted house is not recommended for children under the age of 13. For more information, visit the Fright Night website or Facebook page .

Location: 175 Mountain Laurel Rd in Daniels, W.Va.

