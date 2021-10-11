CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childhood Asthma Study Uncovers Risky Air Pollutant Mixtures

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have developed a novel machine learning algorithm and used it to identify previously unknown mixtures of toxic air pollutants that appear to be linked to poor asthma outcomes later in a child’s life. The study examined early exposure...

Nature.com

A conversation on the impacts and mitigation of air pollution

Air pollution and the associated health impacts affect millions of people around the world. In this Q&A, Professor Haikun Wang, an expert on the health risks of air pollution and climate change at Nanjing University, shares with Nature Communications their thoughts on the impacts of air pollution and the policies needed to tackle emissions.
SCIENCE
CleanTechnica

We Can Eliminate Millions Of Air Pollution Deaths

Air pollution is one of the biggest environmental threats to human health, alongside climate change. Large-scale urbanization and economic development have been largely reliant on burning fossil fuels, which are unsuitable for the planet and are causing massive human respiratory health problems. In fact, global assessments of ambient air pollution suggest hundreds of millions of healthy life years are lost, with the greatest attributable disease burden seen in low and middle-income populations.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

UCI researchers awarded nearly $800K from NIEHS to study effects of air pollution exposure on pregnancy outcomes before and after COVID-19

Newswise — Professor of environmental and occupational health, Jun Wu, PhD, from the UCI Program in Public Health, has received $771,000 in research funding from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) to support her new project entitled, “Environmental and Social Health Determinants in Pregnancy Outcomes Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Reducing air pollution: How can changing behaviors help?

Changing people's behaviors is key to improving urban air quality, but it should be done in a way that involves the community, say researchers. Air pollution ranks fourth among major risk factors for global disease and mortality. In the UK, it contributes to between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths annually, with an estimated economic cost of more than £20 billion every year.
ENVIRONMENT
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Exposure to Air Pollution Linked to Poor Birth Outcomes

HealthDay News — Air pollution exposure is associated with preterm births and lower birth weight, according to a review published online Sept. 28 in PLOS Medicine. Rakesh Ghosh, Ph.D., from the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-regression to estimate the global burden of low birth weight (LBW) and preterm birth (PTB) and impacts on reduced birth weight and gestational age (GA) attributable to ambient and household particulate matter <2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) pollution in 2019.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Smoggier skies, lower scores? A Brazilian study examines the effects of air pollution on students' cognitive performance

A new study published in the Journal of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists looks at the causal relationship between outdoor air pollution levels on nationwide university entry examination day and students' cognitive performance in Brazil. In "The Effects of Air Pollution on Students' Cognitive Performance: Evidence from Brazilian...
ENVIRONMENT
Health
Air Pollution
Science
Phys.org

Amazonian river winds unraveled by air pollution observations

River winds are induced by the daily thermal contrast between the land and the river. During the daytime, warmer temperatures over the land lead to lighter air masses that are lifted. The air masses in turn drive onshore air movement from the river toward the land. Subsequently, the air subsides over the river. The result is a closed local air circulation cell in the vertical plane (Figure 1). At night, the land cools more rapidly, and the air circulation reverses because the river is warmer. Because these driving forces combine with larger and smaller atmospheric flows of trade winds and local topography, the combined river winds remain elusive and difficult to understand, measure and simulate. A key question then arise: How to obtain accurate observational evidence of these river wind circulations?
ENVIRONMENT
mynews13.com

Study: Deodorants are worse for air pollution than cars

We all know that cars cause air pollution, but did you know that lotions, bug sprays and deodorants also do?. In a study released in August 2021, scientists showed proof that people are the new "tailpipe" when creating smog in cities. Here's the story. Air pollution experts from the National...
CARS
MedicalXpress

New study uncovers brain circuits that control fear responses

Researchers at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre have discovered a brain mechanism that enables mice to override their instincts based on previous experience. The study, published today in Neuron, identifies a new brain circuit in the ventral lateral geniculate nucleus (vLGN), an inhibitory structure in the brain. The neuroscientists found that when activity in this brain region was suppressed, animals were more likely to seek safety and escape from perceived danger, whereas activation of vLGN neurons completely abolished escape responses to imminent threats.
SCIENCE
AHA News

Pioneering Hispanic health study keeps uncovering trove of info

At first, there was skepticism about what would become the most extensive study of Hispanic and Latino health in the United States. But 15 years and nearly 400 scientific papers later, the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos is still producing valuable information. It's become a trove of long-term information...
HEALTH
JSTOR Daily

Magnetism Can Reveal Levels of Local Air Pollution

This post draws on a study originally published in the Bulletin of the Mexican Geological Society. The post can be read in Spanish here. Léalo en español. The latest research on air pollution is crystal-clear: it’s far worse for us than anyone realized. Many studies have pinpointed airborne particulates as...
SCIENCE
Columbian

Cardiac alert: Air pollution, traffic noise

Long-term exposure to air pollution and road traffic noise may raise the risk of developing heart failure, especially among former smokers and people with high blood pressure, according to a large study of Danish women. As the level of exposure to road noise and two common air pollutants — fine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Study uses saliva to predict COVID-19 severity risk in children

Newswise — Penn State College of Medicine researchers are involved in an ongoing study looking at the relationship between proteins called cytokines in saliva and COVID-19 infection to help predict the severity of infection. In a preliminary analysis of saliva samples from 150 children, the researchers found that levels of two cytokines were higher in those with severe COVID-19 compared to those without severe infection.
SCIENCE
KABC

Study Shows Air, Noise Pollution Ups Heart Failure Risk For Women

(Dallas, TX) — Two environmental factors may play a role in the increased risk of heart failure in women. That’s what a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found. It says prolonged exposure to road noise and common air pollutants seemed to have an impact on the heart’s ability to pump blood. Researchers say women experiencing high levels of exposure were more likely to develop heart failure. These findings are the result of a more than 20-year study of 22-thousand women over the age of 44.
DALLAS, TX
megadoctornews.com

Common respiratory virus manipulates immune genes to protect itself

Newswise — Nearly everyone gets infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) repeatedly over the course of a lifetime, starting in childhood. Most times, people fight off the virus handily and only end up with a mild cold. But some people — most often young children experiencing their first infection or older adults whose immunity has waned — develop pneumonia or bronchiolitis, serious lung infections that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Common makeup and plastic chemical may fuel premature deaths

A chemical found in many consumer cosmetic and plastic products may be responsible for around 100,000 premature deaths in the US every year, according to a new study from NYU Langone Health. Phthalates, which are a group of plasticizers, can be found in many soaps, shampoos, hair spray products, nail polish, food packaging, and even plastic toys.
SKIN CARE
megadoctornews.com

New Treatment for Tremor Disorders Changing Lives

Imagine having such extreme hand tremors, it’s impossible to pick up a drink without it splashing all over your clothes – or shake someone’s hand without being incredibly embarrassed. Having suffered with involuntary tremors his entire adult life, Robert Bosloper knows this all too well. The shaking has gotten so...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Study Uncovers Link Between Allergies and Mental Health Conditions

Summary: People living with common allergies such as asthma, hay fever, and atopic dermatitis are at greater risk of developing depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and neuroticism. Researchers report the link was likely not causal. Source: Wiley. In an analysis published in Clinical and Experimental Allergy of data from the UK...
MENTAL HEALTH

