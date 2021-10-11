CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study uses saliva to predict COVID-19 severity risk in children

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Penn State College of Medicine researchers are involved in an ongoing study looking at the relationship between proteins called cytokines in saliva and COVID-19 infection to help predict the severity of infection. In a preliminary analysis of saliva samples from 150 children, the researchers found that levels of two cytokines were higher in those with severe COVID-19 compared to those without severe infection.

EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Michigan State
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

More than 200 million U.S. residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine with the expectation that the vaccines slow virus transmission and save lives. Researchers know the efficacy of the vaccines from large-scale clinical trials, the gold standard for medical research. The studies found the vaccines to be very effective at preventing severe COVID–19 and especially good at preventing death. But it’s important to track any new treatment in the real world as the population-level benefits of vaccines could differ from the efficacy found in clinical trials. For instance, some people in the U.S. have only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

COVID-19 survivors face increased risk of heart problems: study

People who battled COVID-19, including those who weren’t sick enough to be hospitalized, may face an increased risk of major heart problems one year after infection, according to a new report. Researchers at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri found that COVID survivors who weren’t hospitalized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Antiviral compound blocks SARS-CoV-2 from entering cells

Newswise — Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a chemical compound that interferes with a key feature of many viruses that allows the viruses to invade human cells. The compound, called MM3122, was studied in cells and mice and holds promise as a new way to prevent infection or reduce the severity of COVID-19 if given early in the course of an infection, according to the researchers.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
cdc.gov

Science Brief: Evidence Used to Update the List of Underlying Medical Conditions Associated with Higher Risk for Severe COVID-19

For more information, please see Underlying Medical Conditions Associated with Higher Risk for Severe COVID-19: Information for Healthcare Providers and the People with Certain Medical Conditions webpage, which is intended for the general public. Summary of Recent Changes. Updates to the list of underlying medical conditions that put adults of...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Eating at This Time of Day Lowers Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Says

If you're a late riser or you regularly eat your first meal of the day in the late morning (or skip it altogether), you may want to reconsider your breakfast-eating habits. A new study suggests that eating breakfast on the early side may reduce your risk for developing type 2 diabetes and other disorders of metabolism. The practice could even help you avoid a related diabetes risk factor: being overweight.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

The CDC issued an urgent health advisory for those currently pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding on Sept. 29, 2021. The statement reiterated the importance of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death resulting from COVID-19. It also highlighted the wide gap in vaccination rates with pregnant people who are less than half as likely to have been vaccinated than a member of the general public. The CDC advisory also brought attention to the widening racial gaps in vaccination during pregnancy, with less than 16% of Black pregnant females reporting having been vaccinated. As an immunologist who has been studying immune...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Type 2 diabetes drugs may lessen severe COVID-19 risks

Drugs used by some patients living with type 2 diabetes may lessen their risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes such as hospitalization, respiratory complications, and death, new research suggests. A type of drug already used to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, when taken six months prior to the diagnosis of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s First Outpatient Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic Opens To COVID-19 Patients

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s first outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion clinic opened its doors to COVID-19 patients Wednesday. Olympus Infusions in Pleasant Hills partnered with its sister company Spartan Pharmacy, allowing pharmacists to administer IV infusions into high-risk COVID-19 patients. The infusions can be given in hospitals and outpatient infusion centers. The Food and Drug Administration reports the monoclonal antibody infusions help fight off and prevent severe disease. “The main goal is to keep people from turning to severe cases and keeping them out of the hospital,” said Jodi Mitchell, a pharmacist at Spartan Pharmacy. Mitchell said the treatment is for high-risk...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Can the flu vaccine reduce COVID-19 infection risk and severity?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the colder weather approaches and time outside is limited, experts warn of a flu season skipped a season during the pandemic. Studies now show the annual influenza vaccination may help more than fend off this year’s strain. The American Journal of Infection Control says patients who...
COLUMBUS, OH

