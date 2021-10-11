Study uses saliva to predict COVID-19 severity risk in children
Newswise — Penn State College of Medicine researchers are involved in an ongoing study looking at the relationship between proteins called cytokines in saliva and COVID-19 infection to help predict the severity of infection. In a preliminary analysis of saliva samples from 150 children, the researchers found that levels of two cytokines were higher in those with severe COVID-19 compared to those without severe infection.megadoctornews.com
Comments / 0