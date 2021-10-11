Four Things You Should Know About Arthritis
CDC – Arthritis is more common than you may think. Globally, millions of people are affected by arthritis. In the US, about 1 in 4 adults have arthritis that has been diagnosed by a doctor. Arthritis can lead to severe joint pain, thereby limiting the activities people normally do in their everyday lives. This can affect their mental health and ability to work and participate in beneficial physical activity. These four facts about arthritis provide information and resources to help support adults with arthritis, as well as their caregivers and providers.megadoctornews.com
