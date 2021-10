Rapper The Game has partnered with NFT marketplace OneOf to release the “Genesis” collection, which consists of NFT cards inspired by the rap vets favorite hobbies, as well as landmark album releases such as The Documentary. In an effort to make the NFT collection accessible to fans, prices for “Get In The Game,” which drops today (Oct. 5), start at just $25. According to The Game himself, the “Genesis” collection is a reflection of his varied taste, yet another way to commemorate the Compton native’s eventful career. “I have been able to put forth my creative vision on display and show, not...

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO